WCI emitters in the third quarter moved the largest number of allowances into compliance accounts since 2018, while the linked cap-and-trade system’s compliance instrument glut continued to tick higher, according to programme data published Wednesday.
WCI compliance account transfers in Q3 hit highest level since 2018
WCI emitters in the third quarter moved the largest number of allowances into compliance accounts since 2018, while the linked cap-and-trade system's compliance instrument glut continued to tick higher, according to programme data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.