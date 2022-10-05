WCI compliance account transfers in Q3 hit highest level since 2018

Published 23:18 on October 5, 2022

WCI emitters in the third quarter moved the largest number of allowances into compliance accounts since 2018, while the linked cap-and-trade system's compliance instrument glut continued to tick higher, according to programme data published Wednesday.