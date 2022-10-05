Program Associate, RGGI, Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Associate to be based in New York City.
A description of the position follows. The full details of the position are available on the Jobs at RGGI, Inc. page of the RGGI website. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.
Core Responsibilities:
- Serve as the program lead for the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and RGGI CO2 budget source compliance.
- Independently coordinate and facilitate calls with state agency representatives.
- Serve as program support on specific projects related to the regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical modeling, analyses, and public meetings.
- Provide support for the RGGI offsets program.
- Provide support on other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.
Qualifications:
- Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.
- At least 3-4 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.
- Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.
- Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.
Compensation:
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.
Apply:
Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and a 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director, under the subject line “Program Associate Application.” Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.
No telephone inquiries, please. RGGI, Inc. is committed to equal opportunity employment.