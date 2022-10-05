Program Associate, RGGI, Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Associate to be based in New York City.

A description of the position follows. The full details of the position are available on the Jobs at RGGI, Inc. page of the RGGI website. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

Core Responsibilities:

Serve as the program lead for the RGGI CO 2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and RGGI CO 2 budget source compliance. Independently coordinate and facilitate calls with state agency representatives. Serve as program support on specific projects related to the regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical modeling, analyses, and public meetings. Provide support for the RGGI offsets program. Provide support on other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.

Qualifications:

Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.

At least 3-4 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.

Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.

Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.

Compensation:

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.

Apply:

Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and a 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director, under the subject line “Program Associate Application.” Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

No telephone inquiries, please. RGGI, Inc. is committed to equal opportunity employment.