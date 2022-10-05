Carbon markets essential to scaling tech-based removals but initial govt support key -experts

Carbon markets will play an essential role in scaling engineered removals such as direct air capture (DAC), experts told an event on Wednesday, but initial government support is also key given the current cost of the technology.