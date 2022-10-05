EU Market: EUAs ease back after topping €70 amid ‘less bearish’ REPowerEU sale prospects

Published 23:54 on October 5, 2022 / Last updated at 23:54 on October 5, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs climbed above €70 for the first time in over a week on Wednesday, though prices later fell back in thin trade as EU chief Ursula von der Leyen suggested boosting the size of the bloc’s REPowerEU initiative that is already set to be partly funded by carbon allowance sales.