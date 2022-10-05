Japan’s “misguided” hydrogen strategy needs fundamental revision, green energy think tank says

Published 06:53 on October 5, 2022 / Last updated at 09:03 on October 5, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments

Japan’s hydrogen strategy is misguided in terms of what hydrogen can be best used for and how it can be best produced, and needs to be fundamentally revised if it is to contribute to the country’s decarbonisation goals, a Japanese green energy think tank has argued in a report.