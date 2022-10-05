Land-based carbon credit projects could be severely threatened by worsening climate change impacts, according to Australia National University, urging the government to reassess the risk-of-reversal buffer in its carbon accounting.
Risk-of-reversal buffer must be reassessed amid worsening climate change, ACCU submission says
