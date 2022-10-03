Commercial Sales Representative, Anew – Cottonwood Heighs/Houston/Remote

Job Title: Commercial Sales Representative (position level dependent on experience)

Job Category: Professional

Department/Group: Commercial

Location: Cottonwood Heights, Houston, or remote

Salary Range: $TBD, based on experience

Manager Name: Lizzie Aldrich

Amount Travel Requires: Approximately 1x/month

Reports to Job Title: Vice President of Business Development

Grade:

FLSA Status: Non-exempt

Benefits: Eligible for Full Benefits

Commercial Sales Representative

About the Organization: At Anew, we are passionate about delivering impact in a decarbonizing economy. Anew emerged from the February 2022 combination of durational industry leaders Element Markets, LLC and Bluesource, LLC, as one of the largest, and the most experienced participants in environmental credits in North America with over 30 years of combined experience. Backed by TPG Rise, TPG’s global impact investing platform, Anew is accelerating the fight against climate change by enabling any company or organization to align its goals for conservation and impact with actionable next steps. Anew has offices in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents. We’re seeking high-energy, creative, value-driven team players eager to apply their talents to the defining challenge of our time. If you’re ready for a challenge, committed to excellence, and excited by the prospect of doing well by doing good, we look forward to hearing from you. Anew Climate

General Summary: Reporting to the VP of Business Development, this Commercial Sales role will focus on bringing in new customers in need of sustainability-oriented environmental products such as carbon offsets. As part of Anew’s highly experienced and professional sales team, responsibilities include pursuing new sales leads from clients with climate goals and commitments, conducting market research and developing market engagement strategies, and participating in a partner-oriented, consultative sales approach to build long-term client relationships. This role will engage and interact with new and existing buyers in the booming Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) in a variety of capacities from initial outreach, to contracting and follow-up for repeat purchases to ensure a smooth sales process.

Primary Responsibilities and Competencies*:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Develop new business opportunities through outreach to corporate clients and prospects.

Contract new sales.

Respond to inbound inquiries regarding new voluntary offset sales.

Conduct market research and outreach to support overall Sales team efforts.

Conference coordination and attendance, as well as customer visits, to prospect and generate new leads.

Prepare, edit and proof presentation materials and exhibits, including contributing to new RFI and RFP responses.

Help facilitate the signing of NDAs, contracting, and KYC process for customers.

Other commercial sales team support as needed.

*Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time.

Required Education, Experience and Certification:

Bachelor’s degree

2+ years of experience in carbon or other environmental markets

Experience with using and managing CRM Management systems

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Microsoft Office Suite

Preferred Education, Qualifications & Experience:

Proven track record of meeting monthly/quarterly/annual sales quotas

Skills:

Task and Detail-Oriented

Organized

Articulate

Excellent writing skills

Critical thinker

Benefits

Comprehensive Medical, Dental, Vision, Life & AD&D

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

401(k) with company contribution

Competitive salary

Equal Employment

Anew is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, nationality, ancestry, national origin, sex (including pregnancy), gender, affection or sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, familial status, marital status, domestic partnership or civil union status, veteran status, physical, sensory, or mental disability, perceived disability, AIDS and HIV status, atypical heredity cellular or blood trait, liability for service in the Armed Forces, genetic information or any other protected category under federal, state or local laws.

Anew is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

Anew Values

Integrity – We are committed to providing a business experience for our customers and our employees that makes a lasting positive impact on our communities and the climate. We approach our work with the utmost principled and moral character grounded in the common good and seek to impart that understanding to all with whom we do business.

Trust – We believe that trust is essential to the development and growth of emerging climate markets. We strive to cultivate and honor the trust of our clients and partners by conducting our business with transparency, accountability, and commitment to the highest standards, all in service of measurable outcomes.

Creativity – Our climate, life as we know it, requires an unyielding commitment to ingenuity, to boldness, to unparalleled cooperation and diverse efforts across all facets of our society. We seek to lead so that others may follow, taking calculated risks and exploring paradigm-shifting opportunities. We cast a wide net to new ideas and foster an innate culture that balances creativity, collaboration, and impact.

Hope – We are a group united in our passion for living for something greater than ourselves. Our community seeks to exert transformational influence in the economy by using our unique skills and know-how in service of a healthier planet. We choose to act and lead inclusively and with determination toward meeting all of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with emphasis on climate action.