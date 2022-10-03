The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) compromise on funding for the REPowerEU initiative is the “least bearish” of the options being discussed by co-legislators, according to analysts assessing the impacts on the EU ETS.
ENVI proposal seen as “least bearish” of REPowerEU funding solutions –analysts
The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) compromise on funding for the REPowerEU initiative is the “least bearish” of the options being discussed by co-legislators, according to analysts assessing the impacts on the EU ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.