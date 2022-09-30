European buyers ask for VCM offset prices in euros amid dollar strength

Published 16:39 on September 30, 2022 / Last updated at 16:39 on September 30, 2022

Some European carbon retailers and consultancies have started to request prices for voluntary carbon market credits in euros rather than dollars after the EU currency sunk below the greenback.