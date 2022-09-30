Aviation/CORSIA > Airlines top list of total voluntary carbon credit retirements -analysts

Airlines top list of total voluntary carbon credit retirements -analysts

Published 15:50 on September 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:59 on September 30, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Airlines head up the list of companies by sector that have bought and retired credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to analysts that nonetheless encountered considerable information gaps.

Airlines head up the list of companies by sector that have bought and retired credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to analysts that nonetheless encountered considerable information gaps.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software