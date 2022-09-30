NZ Market: NZUs dip amid negative market sentiment

The price for New Zealand carbon allowances has slipped in recent weeks, as the government continues its consultation on ETS reform, and the market has attracted criticism that it will fail to adequately cut GHG emissions in its current form.