US oil and gas major Chevron has delivered its first “offset-paired” LNG cargo, covering the full lifecycle emissions of the shipment in a deal with Taiwan’s national oil company CPC, the company has announced.
Chevron delivers carbon neutral LNG cargo from Gorgon in deal with Taiwan’s CPC
US oil and gas major Chevron has delivered its first “offset-paired” LNG cargo, covering the full lifecycle emissions of the shipment in a deal with Taiwan’s national oil company CPC, the company has announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.