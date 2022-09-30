Chevron delivers carbon neutral LNG cargo from Gorgon in deal with Taiwan’s CPC

Published 06:06 on September 30, 2022 / Last updated at 06:06 on September 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US oil and gas major Chevron has delivered its first “offset-paired” LNG cargo, covering the full lifecycle emissions of the shipment in a deal with Taiwan’s national oil company CPC, the company has announced.