Carbon Credits and Removals Lead, Google – San Francisco/Mountain View

Climate Operations works cross-functionally to define and coordinate operational strategy on clean energy and carbon, evaluate decarbonization approaches, develop tools to unlock efficiency and transparency, and provide overall technical coordination across Google in these areas.

As the Carbon Credits and Removals Lead, you will develop and manage Google’s carbon credits program and emerging removals portfolio. You will lead a strategy for carbon credits and removals, playing a role in accelerating the realization of Google’s goal to reach Net Zero by 2030, steering multiple initiatives underway.