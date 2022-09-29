‘Gold plating’ offsets could be damaging, warns standards body

'Gold plating' certain types of offset credits in the drive to improve integrity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) could prove detrimental in combating global warming, a markets standards body warned on Thursday.