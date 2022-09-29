EU steelmakers calls for carbon cost support, still back Fit for 55

Published 12:46 on September 29, 2022

The European steel association Eurofer has called on Brussels for help in managing the costs associated with carbon ahead of ministerial energy crisis talks on Friday, but continues to support the EU's flagship Fit for 55 climate package that is soon to be finalised, a representative confirmed to Carbon Pulse.