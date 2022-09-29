The Supervisory Body for the UN’s new crediting mechanism has issued recommendations on carbon removals and called on experts to help finalise its guidance, despite fears that the ideas are too vague.
Officials set out plans on Article 6.4 removals crediting, seek expert input
The Supervisory Body for the UN's new crediting mechanism has issued recommendations on carbon removals and called on experts to help finalise its guidance, despite fears that the ideas are too vague.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.