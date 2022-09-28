A carbon credit ratings agency has given a cookstove project in Nepal and a group of hydropower plants in China, both accredited by Verra, a reasonable chance of avoiding a tonne of CO2.
Rating agency awards two fresh grades, puts one more on watch
A carbon credit ratings agency has given a cookstove project in Nepal and a group of hydropower plants in China, both accredited by Verra, a reasonable chance of avoiding a tonne of CO2
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.