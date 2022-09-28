A sustained 10% drop in EU power demand over the winter as proposed by Brussels could lead to a 26% drop in electricity sector emissions, according to analysts, though this scenario would be ambitious given the scale of such a curtailment.
Proposed 10% EU winter power use cut could reduce sectoral emissions by one quarter -analysts
