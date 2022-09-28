Proposed 10% EU winter power use cut could reduce sectoral emissions by one quarter -analysts

Published 17:18 on September 28, 2022 / Last updated at 17:18 on September 28, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

A sustained 10% drop in EU power demand over the winter as proposed by Brussels could lead to a 26% drop in electricity sector emissions, according to analysts, though this scenario would be ambitious given the scale of such a curtailment.