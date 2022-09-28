The EU should scrap key elements of its proposed “Fit for 55” reforms of the EU ETS amid the current energy crisis, leaving the market in its current format to protect industry’s competitiveness, a lobby group said on Wednesday.
EU should scrap “Fit for 55” ETS reforms to protect industrial competitiveness -lobby group
The EU should scrap key elements of its proposed “Fit for 55” reforms of the EU ETS amid the current energy crisis, leaving the market in its current format to protect industry’s competitiveness, a lobby group said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.