EUAs gave up further ground on Wednesday morning, wiping out the remainder of Monday’s €5 jump as the market continued to digest EU lawmaker plans on allowance sales to fund the REPowerEU package, while rising gas prices and continued macro gloom added to the bearish pressure.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
