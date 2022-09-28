Co-firing coal plants with ammonia costly for Japan’s decarbonisation goals -report

Japanese utilities are exploring ways to reduce CO2 emissions from coal-fired power by co-firing plants with ammonia, but this is not the most cost-effective way for the Northeast Asian economy to reach its power sector decarbonisation goals, a report released on Wednesday has found.