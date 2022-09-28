Increased investments in China’s new coal-fired power plants and blast furnaces could lead to the build-up of excess coal-based capacity and falling utilisation rates rather than emissions peaks, a report published on Wednesday found.
China accelerates investments in coal-fired power and steel plants, increasing financial risk -report
Increased investments in China's new coal-fired power plants and blast furnaces could lead to the build-up of excess coal-based capacity and falling utilisation rates rather than emissions peaks, a report published on Wednesday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.