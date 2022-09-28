Australia’s Queensland state government has announced its power stations will no longer run on coal by 2035 as part of a sweeping 10-year energy transition plan, while the price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has seen a small rise over the past week.
Australia Market Roundup: Queensland to quit coal by 2035 as ACCU price ticks up
