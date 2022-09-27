In order to maintain financial stability and manage monetary policy, South Africa’s central bank needs to develop a framework to monitor and estimate the impact of international climate mitigation policies, in particular carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs), on the country’s economy.
New central bank framework needed to safeguard South African economy from foreign carbon price policies -study
