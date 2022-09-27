Consultant, Carbon Project Development, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

What you will do

Join us in helping companies of all sizes and industries take their own climate action today. We are dedicated to working as a team towards our common goal: improving lives.

Become part of our ClimatePartner Impact team in Munich, where we support our clients in selecting or developing certified, high-quality projects to offset their unabated emissions.

You work with corporate customers worldwide and throughout various sectors, with a focus on German-speaking countries

You consult customers in developing a tailored and comprehensive carbon offset project development approach that suits their specific decarbonization needs

Tailored to customer requirements you offer a suite of financing opportunities of carbon offset projects around the world

You are responsible for the consulting, project selection and contracting process from the initial contact to personal appointments and the preparation of tailored offers

You are involved in the processing of tenders from internationally active customers and public clients

You collaborate closely with the Sales, Customer Management and Carbon Offset Project Development teams at ClimatePartner

Who you are

You have at least five years of relevant professional experience in climate strategy consulting, carbon project development, environmental consulting, or key account management

You have experience in the voluntary carbon market, preferably gained in carbon offset project development and with a consultancy/ broker, a Carbon Standard, a verification/validation body or other related industry participant

Ideally you have worked on site in developing countries and know from own experience, which positive impacts carbon offset projects have on the ground

You consult customers with enthusiasm, think entrepreneurially and work in a goal-oriented manner

You enjoy working in a dynamic, international team

You have experience in analysing customer requirements, in advising customers on options in the voluntary carbon market, in putting forth comprehensive project development options and in preparing corresponding financing offers

You have particularly strong communication and presentation skills

You have a very good command of German (suitable for engaging corporate customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and of English

Why you should join us

Purpose: We are a fast-growing company, and we remain true to our vision – working together to take effective climate action and improve lives. ClimatePartner has long established itself as a leading solutions provider for corporate climate action in Europe and the US.

Culture: Our lively, international employee culture is based on trust, infused by fun, and characterized by openness, allowing for a wide range of perspectives. Regular internal meetings and social events help foster our sense of belonging, collaboration, and respect.

Location: Our bright, modern offices are centrally located and easily reachable by all modes of transportation.

Flexibility: We recognize that flexibility is important to achieving a healthy work-life balance. Hybrid work models and our family-friendly workplace help you do this.

Benefits: We offer attractive holiday and compensation packages, as well as various benefits for sports, food, mobility, health and community.

Personal development: Our comprehensive onboarding program ensures that you are integrated thoroughly into our team, while regular training, feedback sessions, and coaching opportunities help your continual personal growth and development.

Apply here

Make sure that you include the following documents in English:

your latest CV

a cover letter

Have any questions? Feel free to contact Antonia Inkoferer (jobs@climatepartner.com, +49 89 1222875-1187) from Talent Acquisition.

Creating an inclusive environment is important to us. We provide equal opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to any aspect which makes them unique. If you need any reasonable adjustments to make the application process accessible for you, we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

Find out more about working at ClimatePartner and see all our current job openings at climatepartner.com/careers.

We look forward to your application!

About us

ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.