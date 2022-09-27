Carbon Project Developer, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

What you will do

​Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development ​Goals.

Main tasks and responsibilities

Identification, development, and management of carbon offset projects under the VCS+CCBS and Gold Standard and other upcoming international and domestic climate schemes

Development and application of baseline and monitoring methodologies under different emission reductions standards

Proactive networking with relevant organizations including potential project owners, technology providers, industry associations, multilaterals, government agencies and others

Attending relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

Who you are

At least 5+ years work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies

Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reductions projects with focus on nature-based solutions, but also including energy industries, waste management, transport, etc.

Knowledge of different types of carbon removal, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies is considered an advantage

Strong project management skills

Ability to analyze and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions

Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English

Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills

Excellent communication skills in English

Apply here

Make sure that you include the following documents in English:

your latest CV

a cover letter

Have any questions?​ Feel free to contact Mona Engellandt (jobs@climatepartner.com, +49 89 1222875-27) from Talent Acquisition.

Creating an inclusive environment is important to us. We provide equal opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to any aspect which makes them unique. If you need any reasonable adjustments to make the application process accessible for you, we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

We look forward to your application!

About us

ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.