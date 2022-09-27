The work of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) is important for ensuring high standards in the VER space, Gold Standard said Tuesday in comments that separate the offset certifier from its largest competitor.
Gold Standard endorses IC-VCM plan to improve carbon credit rigour, but seeks improvements
The work of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) is important for ensuring high standards in the VER space, Gold Standard said Tuesday in comments that separate the offset certifier from its largest competitor.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.