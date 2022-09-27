Head of Project Development, Carbon Offset Projects, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

What you will do​

Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As Head (m/f/d) of the Project Development Team, you will be responsible for the Project Development Team, its strategy, and all project related tasks regarding origination, financing, development, and operation of a portfolio of mainly forestry and renewable energy projects.

You will be reporting directly to the Managing Directors, and you will closely collaborate with our other teams like Legal, Finance and Market Intelligence.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Team lead for carbon offset project development incl. management of up to 15 cross-sectoral team members

Coordination of project planning, timelines, financing and reporting of a comprehensive project portfolio

Strategic portfolio planning in regard of volume and cost expectations

Management of origination activities of new project development opportunities

Interface between the project development and other supporting teams

Preparation and presentation of project opportunities in an investment committee

Proactive networking with relevant organizations, project owners and developers, technology providers, industry associations, multilateral organizations, government agencies, and others

Participation in relevant events and conferences in order to expand the existing project partner network

Who you are

At least 7+ years of work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

At least 5+ years of work experience as a team or department head

Entrepreneurial spirit

Strong network of project developers, consultants, standards, and investors in the field of carbon offset projects

Experience in coordinating multiple complex projects and portfolio planning

Enthusiasm for approaching new project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals, and expanding professional networks

Strong leadership skills, ability to lead and guide an interdisciplinary and multicultural team

Excellent communication skills in English

How to apply

Simply click the application button below to apply to this position. Make sure that you include the following documents in English:

your latest CV

a cover letter

Have any questions? Feel free to contact Mona Engellandt (jobs@climatepartner.com, +49 89 1222875-27) from Talent Acquisition.

Creating an inclusive environment is important to us. We provide equal opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to any aspect which makes them unique. If you need any reasonable adjustments to make the application process accessible for you, we’ll do our best to accommodate you. We look forward to your application!

About us

ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.