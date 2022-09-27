Project Director, Compassionate Carbon – Kasempa, Zambia

Company

Compassionate Carbon (CC) is a start-up organization launched by Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden), a mission driven organization with seventeen years of dynamic global growth and effectiveness. CC’s express purpose is to serve as an economic engine to support and expand Eden’s mission to pursue poverty alleviation through global reforestation. CC will achieve this by operating as a full-service carbon project development company for landscape scale carbon opportunities.

Mission

Compassionate Carbon provides nature-based solutions through restoration and conservation, for meeting global emissions targets.

Position Objective

Initially reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Project Director – Kasempa will start prior to the validation of the project and as such, will play in an integral part in informing the project design activities across sites within Kasempa. This position will facilitate meetings, coordinate with local authorities, train on-ground teams, and work with technical and implementation partners to ensure objectives are met.

Essential Responsibilities

Lead a team in the direct daily operational and project activity implementation at the Kasempa Carbon Project. Specific responsibilities include: Prior to validation of the project, development of core infrastructure including project office, storerooms, workshop, kitchen, and accommodation facilities within the project area Recruitment and hiring of field level staff for roles such as workshop manager, finance and bookkeeping, security and ranger teams, plot sampling and monitoring teams and other staff as needed Liaising directly with local, regional, and national level partners in the implementation of activities to address the drivers and agents of deforestation Working with contractors, technical teams, and external auditing teams to support field level activities, movement, access, and support Budget development, and activity tracking against budgets, in conjunction with the finance team Manage ongoing engagement with community leadership and stakeholders Following the validation of the project, oversee implementation of activities included in the Project Documents; Build and coordinate project development teams Engage and collaborate with partners and subject matter experts Manage and direct consultants and independent contributors Provide inputs and work with the technical team on all technical aspects of project development including but not limited to GIS mapping & analytics carbon accounting financial modelling methodology selection and carbon standards compliance quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) Work with CC Monitoring Lead on data requirement for initial scoping and feasibility, social and biodiversity impact assessments, and developing project monitoring systems. Work closely with Eden Reforestations Projects’ Zambian entity to ensure appropriate restoration design is incorporated into carbon projects

Develop and maintain knowledge of local and national legislation, policy, strategy, and practice pertinent to investment in forest carbon projects.

Facilitating meetings with stakeholders, including land and resource rights holders, to understand political dynamics, history, and economic circumstances

Ensure projects developed by CC and partners are aligned with Zambian climate change policies, legal frameworks, and international agreements

Providing on-site guidance and coordination of partners during project launches and regularly throughout the project development process

Develop and organize project documentation and reporting for validation and verification exercises, in collaboration with local partners and technical teams

Perform special projects and other related duties as required, directed, or as the situation dictates

Minimum Requirements

Deep knowledge of forest ecology, forest conservation, and management in Zambian contexts

Thorough understanding of landscape restoration dynamics, including succession dynamics, biodiversity, and ecosystem services in Zambia and abroad

At least five years of restoration, reforestation, and conservation project coordination with an emphasis on management of field teams

Fluency in both written and spoken Kiswahili, Bemba, and/or other regional languages.

Demonstrable communication skills, both internally, and externally, with an emphasis on communicating scientific concepts to non-scientific audiences

Education / Experience

Advanced degree in forestry, ecology, restoration, environmental management, or other related fields

Considerable experience in, and willingness to travel to, difficult operating environments, including off-grid areas, sometimes for several weeks at a time

Additional training and experience in GIS applications, mapping and document development etc. are a significant advantage

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

Demonstrates creative thinking and problem solving

Demonstrated ability to work independently and manage multiple projects as an integral member of a high-functioning team

Demonstrated ability to work with confidential data, documents, and information

Proven ability to provide leadership, mentorship and build an internal culture

Possesses clarity on global environmental work and the value of carbon projects

Lives and leads from a clear set of personal values that are aligned with the organization

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Project coordination skills

Exceptional listening skills

Exceptional relationship-building skills and ability to interface with a variety of stakeholders

Capacity to learn and manage technical information

Excellent organizational skills

Proficient in Google and Microsoft workspaces and able to learn digital project management software and work within a system

Work Conditions

Requires computer usage and sitting for extended periods of time

Position requires field work in Zambia, air travel and participation in extended meetings, conferences, and training in the U.S., and at international events

Requires good hand-eye coordination, arm, hand, and finger dexterity, including ability to grasp, and visual acuity to use a keyboard, operate equipment and read technical information. Overall mobility is essential

Extended or irregular work hours will be required as needed, particularly during project launches and expansion

Position Details

Location Remote/Asynchronous work with global team

Department Compassionate Carbon

Reports to CEO

Reports from International Operations

Position Full Time

Classification Exempt

Salary Range $65,000 – $80,000

Benefits

Full medical coverage including health, dental, and vision

Retirement stipend

Flexible work schedule

Year-end bonus is determined by Executive Team based on profitability and performance

Eden Reforestation Projects and its subsidiary Compassionate Carbon, LLC are equal opportunity employers committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to do the job. The duties and responsibilities in this job description may be subject to change at any time due to reasonable accommodation or other reasons.