Online trading platform for “high-quality” removal credits raises €5.5 mln in new funding

Published 21:54 on September 27, 2022 / Last updated at 21:54 on September 27, 2022

A nascent digital MRV platform and marketplace for “high-quality” carbon removal credits has raised €5.5 million in new investor funding.