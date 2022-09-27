LCFS Market: California prices crash below $70 as naturals come out selling

Published 18:08 on September 27, 2022 / Last updated at 18:08 on September 27, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values on Tuesday veered towards levels not seen since summer 2016 as market participants reported numerous credit generators were on offer.