Government clean energy funds to further weigh on CCA prices -analysis

Published 23:17 on September 26, 2022 / Last updated at 23:17 on September 26, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The recent passage of federal and subnational legislation to incentivise clean energy will keep the lid on an already soft California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market, analysis from a major US investment bank said Friday.