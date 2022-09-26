Commercial Analyst, Carbon Credits, Biofilica Ambipar Environment S.A. – Remote

Who we are, what we offer and what we seek

Biofílica Ambipar Environment S.A., founded in 2008 and headquartered at São Paulo, is a Brazilian company focused on conservation of ecosystems by means of commercialization of environmental services. We contribute to the creation and development of a solid and reliable market of carbon credits and became national market reference of compensation of legal reserve, with solutions in all modalities, states and biomes.

We provide flexible environment and labor relationships and the opportunity of working in a company of social-environmental impact that participates and leverages the development of low-carbon economy in Brazil.

We seek professionals with disposal of continuous learning in the subjects of carbon markets, forest conservation and restoration, low-carbon agriculture, climate changes and sustainability. Furthermore, it is part of our culture to qualify motivated professionals with opportunities of professional growth and career within the company.

To further information, visit our site.

Commercial Area – carbon credits

Biofílica Ambipar Environment S.A. Hires a professional to develop relationship and sales with companies to offer carbon credits in their portfolio – consultive sales (technical) of long cycle.

Work scope

Management of pipeline (CRM – Pipedrive) of international clients. Weekly presentation of developments to the manager.

Obtainment of international clients and active participation and construction of commercial tactics.

Develop leads coming from communication channels and marketing.

Preparation of technical-commercial proposals, personalized presentations and participation in competition procedures.

Preparation and conduction of agreements and invoicing of sales.

Readings and participation of intelligence discussions of carbon markets and pricing.

Support in communication and marketing activities.

Necessary skills and profile

Under graduation compatible with commercial area. Preference to professionals with university degree in Administration, Economics and Engineering.

Great aptitude and interest for sales with focus on results – hunter profile.

Excellent posture, oral and written communication, capacity of relationship and team work.

Knowledge and proficiency in Office package.

Advanced English and Spanish (Desirable).

Differentials

Experience in the area of development of business and sales.

Experience with CRM and management of platforms of suppliers (Ex. Ariba).

Knowledge of GHG Protocol tool to calculate corporate emissions.

Knowledge and experiences in carbon markets and projects (UNFCCC and volunteer standards).

Experience in environmental area with focus on forests.

Remuneration and labor model

Work contract (40 hours per week);

Compatible salary with the market + variable remuneration based on accomplishment of yearly targets;

Telework (“anywhere office”) – Availability to eventual meetings and in-person meetings;

Selective process

Expected beginning of activities: November 2022.

The interested parties who fit into the descriptions of this Reference Document must forward the documents listed below to laion@biofilica.com.br with the subject of e-mail “Commercial Analyst – Carbon”

1st stage

Updated CV = Inform period and year of conclusion of under graduation.

2nd stage

Analytical challenge

3rd stage

Interview with the Commercial Manager and HR.

4th stage

Interviews with Directors

In case of doubts and other information, write to laion@biofilica.com.br