VCM Report: Interest rate hikes and dollar strength weighs on market

Published 18:24 on September 26, 2022 / Last updated at 19:05 on September 26, 2022

Standardised nature-based offsets slumped lower over the past week as the wider marco-economic gloom and the strength of the dollar weighed on the market.