Key European lawmakers from four major parties have endorsed a provisional stance that would help finance the REPowerEU strategy with €20 billion worth of carbon allowance sales solely sourced from frontloaded member state auctions spread over three years, a parliamentary source told Carbon Pulse.
ENVI lawmakers seek to fund REPowerEU solely from frontloaded EUA auctions over three years -source
