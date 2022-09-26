Interoperability between compliance, voluntary carbon markets emerging -panel

More linkages between compliance and voluntary carbon market is arising as both governments and corporates beef up net zero commitments, but stronger policy signals and targets will be necessary if the energy transition is to succeed, speakers at an oil and gas conference in Singapore claimed Monday.