Asia Pacific > Australia to review beef herd carbon method amid questions over additionality

Australia to review beef herd carbon method amid questions over additionality

Published 11:09 on September 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:09 on September 26, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia has launched a review of its beef herd carbon offset method after the Emissions Reductions Assurance Committee (ERAC) questioned whether projects still meet additionality criteria.

Australia has launched a review of its beef herd carbon offset method after the Emissions Reductions Assurance Committee (ERAC) questioned whether projects still meet additionality criteria.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software