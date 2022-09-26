Aviation/CORSIA > China’s aviation regulator rolls out plan to cut emissions, though no mention of CORSIA

China’s aviation regulator rolls out plan to cut emissions, though no mention of CORSIA

Published 10:35 on September 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:35 on September 26, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, International  /  No Comments

China's aviation regulator has unveiled an action plan to encourage green development in the sector, though it made no mention of the nation's attitude towards participation in ICAO's CORSIA offsetting programme covering international flights.

China’s aviation regulator has unveiled an action plan to encourage green development in the sector, though it made no mention of the nation’s attitude towards participation in ICAO’s CORSIA offsetting programme covering international flights.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software