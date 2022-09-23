Africa > South African Treasury rejects industry plea to decelerate planned carbon tax increases

South African Treasury rejects industry plea to decelerate planned carbon tax increases

Published 23:09 on September 23, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:15 on September 24, 2022  /  Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The South African Treasury has rejected a plea from business groups to decelerate the government’s proposed trajectory of national carbon tax increases.

The South African Treasury has rejected a plea from business groups to decelerate the government’s proposed trajectory of national carbon tax increases.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software