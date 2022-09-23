Emitters padded their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length for the fifth week in a row, while financial players kept their positions mostly steady, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Regulated entities’ CCA holdings hit 20-mth high, speculators stay firm
Emitters padded their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length for the fifth week in a row, while financial players kept their positions mostly steady, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.