Oregon strengthens LCFS targets to most stringent in North America

Published 22:22 on September 23, 2022 / Last updated at 22:22 on September 23, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Friday voted to increase the stringency of the GHG targets under the province’s low-carbon fuel standard, giving the state the deepest carbon intensity (CI) reduction goals in any North American programme.