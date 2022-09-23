The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Friday voted to increase the stringency of the GHG targets under the state’s low-carbon fuel standard, giving the state the deepest carbon intensity (CI) reduction goals of any North American programme.
Oregon strengthens LCFS targets to most stringent in North America
