EUAs tumbled as much as 5.5% on Friday morning as traders reacted to news that Germany is mulling an idea for a larger revenue target for allowances sales under the RePowerEU plan, while energy markets were marginally weaker as forecasts showed windy conditions and temperatures above seasonal norms.
Euro Market: Midday Update
