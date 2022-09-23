Euro Market: Midday Update

EUAs tumbled as much as 5.5% on Friday morning as traders reacted to news that Germany is mulling an idea for a larger revenue target for allowances sales under the RePowerEU plan, while energy markets were marginally weaker as forecasts showed windy conditions and temperatures above seasonal norms.