Singapore emitters want clarity over access to international carbon market

Published 10:36 on September 23, 2022

Singaporean stakeholders are calling for greater clarity over the eligibility criteria for securing international carbon credits, a released government document shows, as respondents filed comments to proposed changes to Singapore’s carbon pricing scheme.