Trading activity in China’s national emissions market was lacklustre again this week amid deep-seated pessimism about the policy outlook, as the offset market recorded an uptick in demand over the past week although volumes remain modest due to limited supply.
CN Markets: CEA trade remains slow, but CCER volumes bounce back
Trading activity in China’s national emissions market was lacklustre again this week amid deep-seated pessimism about the policy outlook, as the offset market recorded an uptick in demand over the past week although volumes remain modest due to limited supply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.