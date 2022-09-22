The Article 6.4 Supervisory Body failed to find consensus on core items at its second meeting this week to leave uncertainty on key aspects of the UN’s new carbon crediting mechanism, but the body did agree on a new fee structure, work plan, and the need for external technical support.
Officials make patchy progress on UN carbon credit mechanism
