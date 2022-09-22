Aviation/CORSIA > Officials make patchy progress on UN carbon credit mechanism

Officials make patchy progress on UN carbon credit mechanism

Published 21:43 on September 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:43 on September 22, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Article 6.4 Supervisory Body failed to find consensus on core items at its second meeting this week to leave uncertainty on key aspects of the UN's new carbon crediting mechanism, but the body did agree on a new fee structure, work plan, and the need for external technical support.

The Article 6.4 Supervisory Body failed to find consensus on core items at its second meeting this week to leave uncertainty on key aspects of the UN’s new carbon crediting mechanism, but the body did agree on a new fee structure, work plan, and the need for external technical support.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software