Governments to gather at COP27 to steer forest funding via new partnership

Moves are underway to cement a collective pledge by 141 countries to arrest and reverse deforestation by 2030 into a cohesive partnership at November's COP27 UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh that includes cooperation on carbon markets.