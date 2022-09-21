The EU should aim to reach net zero emissions by 2045 at the latest – five years earlier than its current goal – to have a shot of remaining within a Paris Agreement-aligned 1.5 C warming scenario this century, researchers said in a report this week as officials prepare to increase the bloc’s collective pledge.
Researchers urge EU to lift 2030 emissions goal to a ‘Paris-compatible’ 63-73% cut
The EU should aim to reach net zero emissions by 2045 at the latest - five years earlier than its current goal - to have a shot of remaining within a Paris Agreement-aligned 1.5 C warming scenario this century, researchers said in a report this week as officials prepare to increase the bloc's collective pledge.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.