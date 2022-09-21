A Japanese research project has produced the nation’s first direct air capture (DAC) test device, while regulators on Wednesday also registered a first livestock manure project under the domestic J-Credit scheme.
Japan sees progress on DAC, livestock emissions ahead of domestic market launch
