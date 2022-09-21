Asia Pacific > Japan sees progress on DAC, livestock emissions ahead of domestic market launch

Japan sees progress on DAC, livestock emissions ahead of domestic market launch

Published 11:24 on September 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:24 on September 21, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

A Japanese research project has produced the nation’s first direct air capture (DAC) test device, while regulators on Wednesday also registered a first livestock manure project under the domestic J-Credit scheme.

A Japanese research project has produced the nation’s first direct air capture (DAC) test device, while regulators on Wednesday also registered a first livestock manure project under the domestic J-Credit scheme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software