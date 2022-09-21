Compliance markets struggle to influence pace of emissions abatement -report

Compliance carbon markets have only had mixed success in reducing emissions, as insufficient price levels, uncertainty over cap-setting, and loopholes mitigate their effectiveness, according to a report released Tuesday.