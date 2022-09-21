Member states risk €20 bln giveaway, weaker EU ETS with their shipping proposals, green group warns

Published 06:39 on September 21, 2022 / Last updated at 06:41 on September 21, 2022

Member states risk weakening the EU ETS with their proposals on how to bring shipping into the scheme, and in the process could reduce the industry’s compliance costs by as much as €20 billion, an environmental NGO has warned.